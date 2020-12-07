NRL news | Brandon Smith new club, Melbourne Storm’s green light, Cam Smith conspiracy theory

Brandon Smith, aka The Cheese, might finally be headed away from Melbourne Storm.

Smith, aka Block of Cheese, has been granted permission to negotiate with other clubs. That’s after debuting in 2017 and playing behind Cameron Smith, aka The Greatest of All Time, ever since.

Brandon Smith, aka Hectic Cheese, is both a sensational player and a ripping character. He’s the New Zealand Test hooker despite being the Storm’s perennial back-up and he was among the most enthusiastic on the turps at their grand final after-party.

Whoever gets Smith, still just 24, will be one lucky club. But who might that be? What does it mean for the Storm? What’s up with the whole Smith squared plus Harry Grant equation?

Here are a few key points.

Melbourne Storm back-up hooker Brandon Smith. (Getty)

BRANDON SMITH TO NOW

Smith, aka The Wombat, was an obvious star by 2018 and as such, there were already rumblings about whether he’d leave Melbourne to become a starting hooker. He strongly denied that he was supposedly upset about Cameron Smith extending his career with the Storm rather than leaving things to the youngster.

He’s persisted for four seasons as a Storm NRL player, always in Smith’s shadow but with the promise that he’d inherit the legend’s No.9 jersey. That is, until Harry Grant showed up.

Grant’s 2020 season was a tour de force. He was sensational on loan at Wests Tigers, was rated a 10-year Queensland State of Origin hooker by Immortal Wally Lewis and duly starred on debut as the Maroons won the series decider.

Grant can do it all. Brandon Smith’s game, while polished overall, is largely geared around his bloodthirsty running.

Grant has unseated Smith as the heir apparent at Melbourne. Any remaining doubt was removed by the club giving permission to shop around for another club.

Brandon Smith will be in hot demand across the NRL. (Getty)

Smith would be justified in feeling hard done by, regardless of Grant’s elite qualities. Such is football. He’ll take his medicine and likely move on, having become a premiership winner with the Storm this year. He could have spat the dummy and moved earlier, and perhaps been a big-earning starting player for the past couple of years, but he wouldn’t have that champion’s ring.

Smith remains contracted for next season, meaning that he’s negotiating to begin with a new club in 2022, though Melbourne may reportedly release him for next year if they are compensated with a player of similar quality.

As all of this unfolds, there is still no definite answer on whether Cameron Smith will retire or play on.

If he retires, Brandon Smith remains the back-up hooker, leap-frogged by Grant. If he doesn’t retire, Brandon Smith is suddenly the third-choice hooker and may have to come off the bench as a back-rower.

He’s too good for that. His apprenticeship is over. He needs to play as a leading man.

Storm back-up hooker Brandon Smith may be headed to another club. (Getty)

WHERE MIGHT HE GO?

Smith, aka The Bulldog, would surely be a priority for the Canterbury-Bankstown club.

He would epitomise the ‘Dogs of War’ ethos that the battling club has tried to recapture and would finally strengthen what has been a long-term weakness for Canterbury at No.9. He’d be playing alongside an exciting young halves pairing in Kyle Flanagan and Matt Burton, in a team trying to rise from 15th on the ladder.

The Gold Coast Titans may also throw their hat in the ring, with head of performance and culture Mal Meninga flagging genuine interest.

Having settled on AJ Brimson, Ash Taylor and Jamal Fogarty as their 1-6-7, the Titans are still trying to stiffen up the hooker spot. Former NSW Origin hooker Nathan Peats has gone, having played just eight games last season; and his exit reportedly dropped about $550,000 out of the club’s salary cap, albeit with big-money signings like David Fifita and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui coming in.

Only Mitch Rein remains on the books as an experienced No.9 option and he played just games last season, while Erin Clark played 10 matches for a team that finished a promising ninth on the ladder. Young utility Tanah Boyd is another option and played 13 games last season.

The Titans have shot down a conspiracy theory, after they were the only rival club not to appear on a group email from Smith’s agent, offering his services. The thinking was that perhaps the Gold Coast were deep in talks with Cameron Smith; yet Meninga claimed to foxsports.com.au that the club hadn’t spoken to the 400-game legend.

Cameron Smith takes a kick at goal during the 2020 NRL grand final. (Getty)

Manly are looking thin at hooker, given that Manase Fainu can return in July at the earliest due to his standing-down over an alleged stabbing.

Fainu is contracted until the end of 2023 but for now inactive, while Danny Levi is gone. Former Sea Eagles superstar Kieran Foran has been touted to play hooker in his return to the club, though the viability of that move is perhaps doubtful given his injury history; back-up halves Cade Cust and Lachlan Croker may be other options.

There are only a handful of rival clubs that would be so completely satisfied with their hooker as to not consider Brandon Smith. The Rabbitohs with Test hooker Damien Cook, the Raiders with England Test star Josh Hodgson, the Eels with rising star Reed Mahoney, the Roosters with Queensland Origin hooker Jake Friend plus Sam Verrills and Victor Radley, the Panthers with livewire Apisai Koroisau and probably the Dragons if they settle back into playing inspirational captain Cameron McInnes at No.9.

Wests Tigers would have had Harry Grant back in a heartbeat if possible. The club have Jacob Liddle and Jake Simpkin as current options and just dumped Josh Reynolds’ for next year after he moved to Hull FC, creating about $500,000 in salary cap space. They and the rest – the Broncos, Knights, Sharks, Warriors and Cowboys – would have to give serious consideration to the prospect of adding Brandon Smith to their team, salary cap allowing. He is an obvious upgrade for most clubs.

The Broncos and Titans are interesting prospects, given that Smith has two brothers living in Brisbane and his parents will reportedly move to the Queensland capital from New Zealand next year. Brisbane have Jake Turpin and Andrew McCullough on their roster but again, Smith would represent a strong talent upgrade.

Brandon Smith takes a run during the 2020 NRL grand final. (Getty)

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR MELBOURNE?

You can’t keep them all. That’s the nature of the beast in the NRL’s salary cap era.

Melbourne enjoyed the luxury of having two elite hookers for the past few years because Brandon Smith’s salary, as a younger player, didn’t completely distort the Storm’s cap sitting alongside his namesake’s nearly $1 million contract.

Brandon Smith is now hitting his prime. Harry Grant is already a State of Origin player who will only improve. Both are coming into big money, before you even get into Cameron Smith’s unconfirmed plans. Cook is reportedly on $800,000 at South Sydney, Hodgson on $650,000 at Canberra, Koroisau on $500,000 at Penrith, as a guide.

It’s long been known that a tough decision would have to be made and it came with the call to let Brandon Smith shop around. He would be missed but his time as a bench utility had to end sooner or later. He has to be an NRL starting hooker, having bided his time to no avail at Melbourne.

The Storm would lose one of the NRL’s most destructive runners off the bench. Otherwise, they couldn’t be happier.

Harry Grant during his triumphant State of Origin debut. (Getty)

Cameron Smith has widely been tipped to retire and not in the club’s wildest dreams could they have hoped that Grant would be such a worthy replacement. Everything about him screams ‘superstar’.

He’ll be thrust into a spine of Ryan Papenhuyzen, the Clive Churchill Medal-winning fullback, Cameron Munster, the Wally Lewis Medal-winning five-eighth, and Jahrome Hughes, perhaps the NRL’s most improved player at halfback. Melbourne, launching a premiership defence, will remain absolutely formidable.

But should he go, as seems inevitable, Brandon Smith will be greatly missed. He’s a ripper, on and off the field.

Offers are coming in. They will be lucrative. And whichever rival club gets The Cheese will have scored the off-season’s tastiest signing.