No. 1 Gonzaga suspends team activities due to COVID-19

First came the cancellation of Saturday’s anticipated game between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor. Then came the news a day later that Gonzaga is suspending team activities.

The Bulldogs announced on Sunday that they are suspending activities due to COVID-19 within the program.

“Out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols Gonzaga has made the decision to pause men’s basketball competitions through December 14,” the school said.

Gonzaga had one player and one member of their traveling party test positive for the virus prior to Saturday’s scheduled game against Baylor, which led to the game’s cancellation. The schools plan to reschedule the game.

However, Gonzaga suspending team activities through Dec. 14 means its next four games are being canceled. That includes games against Tarleton State, Southern, Northern Arizona and Idaho. If Gonzaga resumes activities after Dec. 14, their next scheduled game would be Dec. 19 against Iowa in South Dakota. They are scheduled to host Northwestern State on Dec. 21.

Gonzaga is 3-0 this season with wins over Kansas, Auburn and West Virginia. They are ranked No. 1 in the AP poll.