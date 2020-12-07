Nicki Minaj Is Now BEEFING w/ Vice President Kamala Harris!!

There’s a growing feud simmering, between the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris and the top female rapper in the world, Nicki Minaj.

It’s no surprise – Nicki was a Bernie Sanders supporter throughout most o the campaign. And according to people close to the rapper, she was skeptical of Kamala Harris past – as a prosecutor.

Also, Nicki Minaj has always been interested in politics. confirmed that she actually ran for president in 2016. Yes, you read that correctly.

According to the website Ballotpedia, Nicki Minaj dipped her toes into the presidential landscape in 2016 and filed FEC documents to begin the process of running for the U.S. top office.

Of course Nicki never followed through with it. Here are the receipts:

Now Nicki’s turned from pol to troll. For the past few days, Nicki has been trolling Kamala on social media. First she posted this on Twitter:

Then, she posted something similar on Instagram:

So far Kamala Harris has not responded to Nicki’s trolling.