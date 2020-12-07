NFL world reacts to Alex Smith and Washington upsetting the Steelers

The Washington Football Team entered Monday night’s Week 13 NFL game in need of a win to take over first place in the NFC East. This, despite the fact that Alex Smith and Co. were 4-7 on the season.

Standing in Washington’s way was a Pittsburgh Steelers squad that was 11-0 heading in. Pittsburgh was overwhelming favorites to take out Washington.

It looked like this would be the case with the Steelers taking a 14-0 lead despite some tremendous play from Chase Young and Washington’s defense.

Washington came all the way back to make it a 17-17 game late in the fourth quarter when the story of the NFL season, quarterback Alex Smith, did his thing to help Washington pull off the biggest upset thus far this year.