NFL Week 13 grades from around the league

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

It took an outlandish trade for the Texans to solve one of their offensive line issues. Their next GM needs to find troops to help Tunsil. Deshaun Watson took five sacks Sunday — including Justin Houston’s fourth career safety — and his botched exchange with center Nick Martin cost the Texans (4-8) a game-winning TD try. Bill O’Brien splurged on supporting-cast wide receivers and a declining David Johnson this offseason, but the Texans’ non-Tunsil O-line investments are (again) not impressing. Watson turned a Chad Hansen (zero games in 2018-19) into a 100-yard wideout; more resources must be allocated up front in 2021.

TEXANS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Bears (Sun.)