NBA prohibiting resting healthy players for certain games?

The league has seen a number of prime time matchups over the last few seasons hindered by a lack of star power. Quite frankly, it’s no surprise the NBA changed the policy.

The idea of load management really took hold with Kawhi Leonard, who has missed a number of games when he has been healthy in the past. It was also reported that Leonard and Paul George were picking and choosing which games to play last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, which soured the league’s front office.

Teams still will be allowed to use the load management technique but will have to be mindful of which games to have star players sit out.

The 2020-21 season is set to begin later this month, and players on the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, in particular, will face challenges related to a quick turnaround after the NBA Finals in Orlando.