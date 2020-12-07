NBA news, Scottie Pippen confronted ‘glorified’ MJ over ‘backfired’ Last Dance docuseries

Scottie Pippen has revealed he has confronted NBA royalty and former teammate Michael Jordan over portrayals in The Last Dance documentary on Netflix.

The 10-part series released earlier this year charted the Chicago Bulls’ reign atop the NBA throughout the 90’s and their quest to secure a coveted sixth championship.

The series rose to worldwide acclaim as the eyes of the world were glued to their streaming devices amid the global pandemic.

Jordan was the focal point of the work, with hours of never-before-seen footage reviving one of the greatest eras in sports history and captivating a new generation of fans in the process. Pippen formed an integral part of that dynamic as the ultimate sidekick who allowed Jordan to do what he did so well on court.

Jordan and Pippen formed arguably the best pairing in NBA history. (Getty) (Getty)

Episodes were devoted to Pippen’s relationship with Jordan and the Bulls. His views were featured heavily through present-day interviews, and an in-depth look at his infamous contract saga at the time was included.

But in the months since it’s airing, Pippen has expressed his grievance with how the final product ended up.

He believes the series was ultimately a self-serving project designed to simply boost Jordan’s standing in the game as the greatest ever, and not an “accurate” reflection of the achievements of the iconic franchise.

“I don’t think it was that accurate in terms of really defining what was accomplished in one of the greatest eras of basketball, but also by two of the greatest players — and one could even put that aside and say the greatest team of all time,” Pippen said in an interview with The Guardian.

Longley speaks on relationship with Jordan

“I didn’t think those things stood out in the documentary.

“I thought it was more about Michael trying to uplift himself and to be glorified.

“I think it also backfired to some degree in that people got a chance to see what kind of personality Michael had.”

Asked if he’d spoken to Jordan about it, Pippen said: “Yeah. I told him I wasn’t too pleased with it. He accepted it. He said, ‘Hey, you’re right’. That was pretty much it.”