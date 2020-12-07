Natalie Desselle-Reid Dies: Eve and Madea’s Big Happy Family Actress

Actress Natalie Deselle-Reid, best known to TV audiences as Janie Egins on the UPN sitcom Eve, has died. She was 53.

The news was confirmed Monday morning on Deselle-Reid’s Instagram account. “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning,” read the caption. “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife. Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.”

Deselle-Reid had reportedly been battling colon cancer.

Holly Robinson Peete, who appeared opposite Deselle-Reid in NBC/WB sitcom For Your Love, called her former co-star a “bright shining star” on Twitter, adding, “Just absolutely decimated by this news… I got to know her when my mom was managing her. She will be so missed… Sending out prayers to her children and husband.”

Just absolutely decimated by this news…

Actress Natalie Desselle, a bright shining star passed away this morning. I got to know her when my mom was managing her.

She will be so missed…sending out prayers to her children and husband.

💔🙏🏽😢

Rest In Peace, Sweet Girl🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/BsyltHxKRG — Holly Robinson Peete😷🥰 (@hollyrpeete) December 7, 2020

Additional TV credits for Deselle-Reid included a co-starring role in ABC’s 1997 reboot of Cinderella, as well as guest stints on Family Matters, Yes, Dear and ER. On the big screen, she appeared in 1996’s Set It Off, 1997’s B*A*P*S and 2011’s Madea’s Big Happy Family.