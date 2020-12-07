Nasdaq hits record high; S,P 500, Dow open lower By

© . FILE PHOTO: People walk past the New York Stock Exchange
2/2
() – The Nasdaq extended a rally to hit a record high on Monday on growing hopes for the passage of a new stimulus bill, while the and the Dow dipped on Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong.
At 9:34 a.m. ET, the was down 67.35 points, or 0.22%, at 30,150.91, the S,amp;P 500 was down 6.65 points, or 0.18%, at 3,692.47, and the was up 23.40 points, or 0.19%, at 12,487.63.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.