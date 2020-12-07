Minshew ‘begged’ to play after being cleared from thumb injury

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew first dealt with a thumb injury during a 30-14 loss to the Houston Texans on Oct. 11 and hasn’t played since facing the Los Angeles Chargers back on Oct. 25.

That’s not because he enjoys sitting on the sidelines.

“It’s so frustrating,” Minshew admitted about watching journeyman veteran Mike Glennon start for Jacksonville against the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.

“I pretty much went and begged before the Cleveland game to be able to play. It sucks, you know, There’s no way around it.

“I want to be out there. I want to be helping our team, but if helping our team is me being the best No. 2 I can be, then that’s what I’ve got to do right now.”

Head coach Doug Marrone chose to start Glennon over the past two weeks, but the 30-year-old wasn’t able to help the Jaguars stop a losing streak that reached 11 with a defeat at Minnesota. Glennon threw for 280 yards but also tossed two picks in his latest losing effort.

“We talked today and just like I’ve told him, I just want to see more practice,” Marrone told reporters about keeping Minshew second on the depth chart. “I think he’s working on his volume and the amount of throws and all of that. Obviously he’s cleared medically, but still you want to be able to see those things on the practice field. I just think right now in practice Mike is throwing better and gives us the best chance to win.

“I don’t think Gardner’s 100 percent as far as his workload and that’s always a concern to me, and I’m trying to understand it. We’re both trying to work through it.”

Minshew is currently 25th in the league with a QBR of 54.5, according to ESPN stats. He has 13 touchdown passes with five interceptions in his seven games this season.

The Jaguars host the Tennessee Titans (8-4) this coming Sunday.