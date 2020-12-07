Mick Schumacher wins F2 championship

Mick Schumacher celebrated his impending move into Formula One by clinching the F2 title on Sunday.

He is the son of F1 great Michael Schumacher, who won seven F1 titles and 91 races in a glittering career.

The 21-year-old German driver sounded emotional moments after crossing the line at the season-ending race in Bahrain, the Sakhir GP. Schumacher finished just 18th in the finale but closest rival, Callum Ilott, could only manage 11th and was left 14 points adrift in the championship standings.

“I have no words,” Schumacher said. “Truly amazing.”

After climbing out of the PREMA Racing car, he knelt down by it for several seconds with his hand over his eyes.

Then he hugged members of his team and Sabine Kehm, his agent and a close family friend.

Mick Schumacher drives to the F2 championship in the Sakhir GP. (Getty)

“I feel overwhelmed,” he said after the race. “It’s going to take a few days maybe (to sink in).

“The guys who I have been driving against this year are absolutely amazing and are on a high level of driving and have been very respectful.

“Callum gave me a run for my money, it’s been a really tough year. So a big thank you to him as well.”

Mick Schumacher celebrates with the F2 championship trophy. (Getty)

Schumacher’s first race in F1 will be with the US-owned Haas team next year.

Jehan Daruvala won the F2 Sakhir GP race for Carlin.