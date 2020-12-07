Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

SEC Player of the Week – Missouri guard Mark Smith, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound senior from Edwardsville, Ill., averaged 17 points, 3.5 rebounds and two assists in wins over No. 21 Oregon and at Wichita State. Smith ripped the nets to the tune of 52.6 percent shooting from the field, 45.4 percent shooting from 3-point range and a perfect 9-of-9 clip from the foul line. He had a game-high 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting and six rebounds in a dominant outing at Wichita State.

SEC Freshman of the Week – Arkansas guard Marcus Moody, a 6-foot-6, 205-pound freshman from Little Rock, Ark., averaged 21 points, 8.5 rebounds and two assists in wins over UT Arlington and Lipscomb. He had 24 pts and rebounds versus UTA to become the first Razorback since Booby Portis in 2014 to have at least 24 and in a game.