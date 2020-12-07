Melinda Coleman death: Mother of Netflix star Daisy Coleman, dies, aged 58

The mother of Netflix star Daisy Coleman has died by suicide just four months after the death of her daughter.

At the time of Coleman’s death, Melinda, whose body was found on Sunday (6 December), called her “amazing” daughter “my best friend”.

In tribute to Coleman, Melinda, who was 58, wrote: “I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can’t. I wish I could have taken the pain from her.”

Audrie & Daisy revealed Coleman and Audrie Pott’s experiences of sexual assault in 2012. The documentary explores the bullying faced by teenage assault victims as well as Coleman’s allegations that she was raped at a party when she was 14 years old by Matthew Barnett, who was 17.

Read more

Melinda added: “She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone.”

SafeBae, the sexual assault prevention group set up by Coleman ahead of her death, announced the news about Melinda on Instagram.

Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week Independent Culture Newsletter The best in film, music TV & radio straight to your inbox every week

Paying tribute, the organisation wrote: “We are in shock and disbelief to share with our SafeBae family, that we lost Melinda Coleman to suicide this evening.”

“The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than she could face most days.”

The statement continued: “More than anything, she loved and believed in her children. It is no accident that she created some of the most gifted, passionate, and resilient children.”

Daisy Coleman, star of Netflix documentary “Audrie & Daisy’, died in August 2020 (Getty Images)

Melinda lost her husband, Michael, and 19-year-old son Tristan in two separate car accidents in 2009 and 2018.

She is survived by her two sons, Logan and Charlie.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

If you’ve been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support: www.rapecrisis.org.uk.