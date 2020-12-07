Meghan King Edmonds Convinces Herself She’s ‘Strong’ Following Christian Schauf Split

Instagram

The former ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County’ star has taken to her Instagram account to get candid about getting used to change following her split from the ‘Life Uncharted’ podcast host.

–

Meghan King Edmonds seemingly is struggling to live her life without ex-boyfriend Christian Schauf. The former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to her Instagram account to get candid about getting used to change following her split from Christian.

Sharing a picture of her three kids, Aspen King Edmonds (3) and twins Hart Edmonds and Hayes Edmonds (2), on Saturday, December 5, Meghan wrote in the caption, “Aspen gets so sad that her outfits never match her brothers but these brand new pjs I just bought (I let her pick them on our Amazon) brought her such joy. Y’all, I love my kids like nobody’s business and if you follow me you know that. But holy f’ing balls I am overwhelmed as hell – today I lost my voice screaming at my kids for, well, for being kids.”

“I had to check myself before I wrecked myself: I packed an overnight bag for them and dropped them off with my (angel!) parents. I drove home crying the whole way partly because I feel like a horrible mom, partly because I have so much to do and I’m overwhelmed beyond belief, partly because I’m purging money, partly because I’m so sad to be leaving the home I picked out and built with hopes for the family that never really was, and partly because I’m exhausted from not sleeping,” she went on to say.

The former Bravo personality admitted that she wrote the caption while crying. Adding that she wished she had someone to rely on, Meghan dished, “I went home, took a nap now I’m sharing this with you as I cry again – and I’m feeling sorry for myself bc I wish I had a partner on whose shoulder I could cry, Things are gonna be fine but today was heavy.”

Meghan concluded her lengthy post with positivity. While acknowledging that “change is hard,” the reality TV star convinced herself, “I’m strong, I’ll persist” though she still needed “a minute to feel the feels.”

<br />

Meghan confirmed she was dating Christian, who hosts the “Life Uncharted” podcast, in May. Fans started to wonder if there was a trouble in paradise between the couple after she left out the Uncharted Supply Company CEO when mentioning those who live in her house while giving a tour of her home on Instagram Live.