Mario Lopez Is KFC’s Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime ‘Movie’

The first person to say “finger-lickin’ good” can kindly show themselves out.

Lifetime and KFC — but let’s face it, mostly KFC — revealed on Monday that Mario Lopez will play Colonel Sanders in A Recipe for Seduction, which is being touted, tongue firmly in cheek, as a “Lifetime Original Mini-Movie Presented by Kentucky Fried Chicken,” but is surely just a long commercial. I mean, that’s what we want to assume.

“Some folks take their secrets to the grave, but Colonel Sanders takes his to the deep fryer,” reads promo copy on the KFC Facebook page.

The “movie” poster itself meanwhile features the teaser line, “We All Have Our Secrets, His Just Happens to Be… A Recipe for Seduction.”

Lopez very recently reprised his role as A.C. Slater in Peacock’s Saved by the Bell revival, and now… has this.

Are you admittedly curious to see how 11 secret herbs and spices figure into the Colonel’s seduction game?