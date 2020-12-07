Map: Massachusetts snowfall totals from Saturday, Dec. 5 storm

Massachusetts saw the holiday season’s first significant snowstorm on Saturday when a nor’easter blanketed the central parts of the state with heavy, wet snow, while coastal areas got a rainy mix.
The Boston Globe reported that more than 7,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power as of early Sunday.
So how much snow did your town actually get? Here are the snow totals in Massachusetts following the Saturday, Dec. 5 snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service.
Essex County
Lawrence – 2 inches
Franklin County
New Salem – 6 inches
Leverett – 2.5 inches
Hampden County
Wales – 11.inches
Longmeadow – 2.5 inches
Hampden – 2.2 inches
Ludlow – 1 inch
Middlesex County
Hudson – 6.8 inches
Pepperell – 5.5 inches
Hopkinton – 5 inches
Littleton – 4.7 inches
Billerica- 4.4 inches
North Chelmsford – 3.5 inches
Carlisle – 3.2 inches
Reading – 3.1 inches
Framingham – 3 inches
North Reading – 3 inches
Dracut – 2.7 inches
West Townsend – 2.5 inches
Ashby – 2.5 inches
Wakefield – 2 inches
Melrose – 2 inches
Concord – 2 inches
Bedford – 2 inches
Westford – 2 inches
Lexington – 1.8 inches
Norfolk County
Millis – 2.5 inches
Foxboro – 2 inches
Norwood – 1.2 inches
Walpole – 1 inch
North Weymouth – 1 inch
Worcester County
Paxton – 12.5 inches
Rutland – 10 inches
Worcester Airport – 9.6 inches
Leicester – 8.5 inches
Cherry Valley – 8.5 inches
Holden – 8 inches
Sterling – 7.5 inches
Gardner – 7 inches
Boylston – 6.7 inches
Grafton – 6.6 inches
Lunenburg – 6.5 inches
Worcester – 6.1 inches
Spencer – 6 inches
Petersham – 6 inches
Hubbardston – 5.5 inches
