Map: Massachusetts snowfall totals from Saturday, Dec. 5 storm

Massachusetts saw the holiday season’s first significant snowstorm on Saturday when a nor’easter blanketed the central parts of the state with heavy, wet snow, while coastal areas got a rainy mix.

The Boston Globe reported that more than 7,000 customers in Massachusetts were without power as of early Sunday.

So how much snow did your town actually get? Here are the snow totals in Massachusetts following the Saturday, Dec. 5 snowstorm, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow totals for the Dec. 5 snowstorm in Mass. —(National Weather Service)

Essex County

Lawrence – 2 inches

Franklin County

New Salem – 6 inches

Leverett – 2.5 inches

Hampden County

Wales – 11.inches

Longmeadow – 2.5 inches

Hampden – 2.2 inches

Ludlow – 1 inch

Middlesex County

Hudson – 6.8 inches

Pepperell – 5.5 inches

Hopkinton – 5 inches

Littleton – 4.7 inches

Billerica- 4.4 inches

North Chelmsford – 3.5 inches

Carlisle – 3.2 inches

Reading – 3.1 inches

Framingham – 3 inches

North Reading – 3 inches

Dracut – 2.7 inches

West Townsend – 2.5 inches

Ashby – 2.5 inches

Wakefield – 2 inches

Melrose – 2 inches

Concord – 2 inches

Bedford – 2 inches

Westford – 2 inches

Lexington – 1.8 inches

Norfolk County

Millis – 2.5 inches

Foxboro – 2 inches

Norwood – 1.2 inches

Walpole – 1 inch

North Weymouth – 1 inch

Worcester County

Paxton – 12.5 inches

Rutland – 10 inches

Worcester Airport – 9.6 inches

Leicester – 8.5 inches

Cherry Valley – 8.5 inches

Holden – 8 inches

Sterling – 7.5 inches

Gardner – 7 inches

Boylston – 6.7 inches

Grafton – 6.6 inches

Lunenburg – 6.5 inches

Worcester – 6.1 inches

Spencer – 6 inches

Petersham – 6 inches

Hubbardston – 5.5 inches