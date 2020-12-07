Man arrested for breaking into Brady’s Massachusetts home

Tom Brady is currently living in Tampa Bay, Fla., but it appears the former New England Patriots quarterback still is having problems with his Massachusetts home.

Police confirmed to NECN that a man was arrested on Monday morning for breaking into Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s Brookline, Mass. home. It has not been confirmed if an alarm went off or if a neighbor called police due to suspicious activity.

Brady has been trying to sell the home for over a year, originally listing it at $39.5 million in August 2019 before pulling it off the market due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was confirmed last week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller has put the mansion back on the market.

Brady currently is renting a $29 million Tampa mansion from Derek Jeter and recently purchased a multi-million dollar super boat to go along with it.

Quite frankly, Brady and his family have no plans to spend any time in New England after leaving the Patriots. They’re certainly enjoying the Florida lifestyle and probably hope their Mass. mansion sells soon.