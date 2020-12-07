Loomis Sayles bond fund legend Dan Fuss ‘stepping back’ from manager duties By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
2

© . FILE PHOTO: Dan Fuss, Vice Chairman of Loomis Sayles, speaks at the Investment Summit in New York

BOSTON () – Loomis Sayles bond fund legend Dan Fuss will no longer manage several portfolios, starting next year, as he takes a significant step back in his duties, the asset management company said on Monday.

“Effective March 1, 2021, Daniel J. Fuss will take a significant step back from portfolio management,” Loomis Sayles said in a regulatory disclosure.

Among the funds he will no longer manage is the $9 billion Loomis Sayles Bond Fund, the company said.

