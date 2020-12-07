LG says it has reorganized its mobile phone division, which has reported a loss for 22 consecutive quarters, to outsource low- and mid-range smartphones (Joyce Lee/Reuters)

Joyce Lee / Reuters:
LG says it has reorganized its mobile phone division, which has reported a loss for 22 consecutive quarters, to outsource low- and mid-range smartphones — SEOUL (Reuters) – LG Electronics said on Monday it had reorganised its mobile phone division to increase outsourcing of its low to mid-end smartphones …
