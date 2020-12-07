Larsa Pippen Reacts To Malik Beasley Rumors: Don’t Judge Me!!

Larsa Pippen has responded to critics who labeled her a homewrecker after she was spotted out with married NBA player Malik Beasley.

Larsa, 46, was snapped out and about with Malik, who is 24 and just four years older than her eldest son.

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me unless you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

The new rumored couple was put on blast by Malik’s estranged wife, Montana Yao.

Days after the pics emerged, it was revealed that she filed for divorce from the professional baller.

“Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos,” an insider told E!. “Montana never cheated, and it’s not in her character. She’s not dating anybody. She’s a family person. She’s focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Malik’s camp denies he cheated on his wife. He was allegedly already separated from her.