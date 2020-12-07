Larsa Pippen Reacts To Malik Beasley Rumors: Don’t Judge Me!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
13

Larsa Pippen has responded to critics who labeled her a homewrecker after she was spotted out with married NBA player Malik Beasley.

Larsa, 46, was snapped out and about with Malik, who is 24 and just four years older than her eldest son.

“Don’t judge me until you know me. Don’t underestimate me unless you challenge me. And don’t talk about me until you’ve talked to me,” she wrote via her Instagram Story.

