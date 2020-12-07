Larry Bird: Career retrospective | Yardbarker

As LFO once sang, “The great Larry Bird jersey number 33.” There have been many accolades for the man they call Larry Legend that go beyond being name dropped by the fourth or five most popular boy band of the turn of the millennium. Bird was one of the faces of the NBA in the 1980s and is still considered an all-time great player. We know him as “The Hick from French Lick,” but how did Bird go from those beginnings to his incredible NBA career, and what happened after he hung up his warmup jacket? Here’s a retrospective on the career of Larry Bird.