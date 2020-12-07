Kentucky off to worst start under Calipari after latest loss

The Kentucky Wildcats are off to their worst start ever under John Calipari after an embarrassing loss on Sunday.

Kentucky lost to Georgia Tech 79-62 on Sunday to fall to 1-3 on the season, which is their worst start since Calipari took over in 2009. The loss also marked the first time Calipari was beaten by one of his former assistants (Josh Pastner). He was previously 17-0 against them.

The Wildcats committed 21 turnovers and allowed Georgia Tech to make 51.7 percent of their shots. The defeat was the third in a row for Kentucky, which also has lost to Richmond and Kansas.

“There’s a lot of stuff we’re working on and losing games makes it harder,” Calipari said after the game.

Not only is it embarrassing for Kentucky to be 1-3, but it’s not like the Yellow Jackets are a powerhouse. Georgia Tech previously lost to Georgia State and Mercer this season.

Calipari answered questions for about six minutes after the game before cutting things short.