Kate Moss Recalls Passing Out From Overwhelming Encounter With Frank Sinatra

WENN/Instagram

Kate Moss was so starstruck when she met Frank Sinatra she passed out.

The “My Way” singer met the supermodel at his 80th birthday party in 1995 and Kate admits her encounter with the late legend was so overwhelming, she suddenly felt all “light-headed.”

Speaking to Vogue TV, she said, “The most starstruck I’ve been is when I met Frank Sinatra – and then I fainted! There was still a twinkle in his blue eyes. Yeah, major. I was sitting down having a cigarette and he spotted me and made a beeline to me.”

Kate, who was at the time dating Johnny Depp, continued sharing, “He got all of his security to close in so Johnny couldn’t get to me. So we were encircled and he’s like, ‘How are you doing, little lady?’ and I said, ‘Happy birthday, Frank’, and he just lunged for me.”

“He kissed me on the lips, then gave me a filterless cigarette. I came off all light-headed. He was fabulous.”

Kate, now a mother of one, gushed about her daughter Lila Grace, whom she shares with her ex and Dazed & Confused editor Jefferson Hack, in an interview for her Vogue cover story in the magazine’s January 2021 issue. Asked how she felt about Lila’s catwalk debut, which she made with Miu Miu in October, she admitted she got “so emotional.”

“Yea it was so emotional seeing Lila on the runway, it wasn’t emotional I was really nervous for her,” the 46-year-old star recalled. “I was sitting on the kitchen table and Katie England was there and Rosemary, and other girlfriends, and we were waiting for the show to start on the link, and when she came out we were like [gasp] she’s doing it, she’s doing it! I was so proud.”