Kane Cornes says departure of doctors from AFL clubs a ‘significant problem’

Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes says the constant departures of doctors from AFL clubs looms as a “significant” problem for the competition.

Cornes’ comments came after a pair of Geelong doctors left the club on the eve of its pre-season campaign.

According to Cornes, the AFL’s cost cutting due to soft cap reductions is just one reason for the mass exodus of medical professionals from football clubs.

“I reckon there’s a significant problem coming for some AFL clubs and it’s on the back of a well-documented story out of Geelong where Geelong club doctors Geoff Allen and Drew Slimmon are part of a wider trend across the competition where AFL doctors are leaving their footy clubs,” Cornes told SEN SA Breakfast.

Kane Cornes says the exodus of doctors from AFL clubs is looming as a big problem for the league (Nine)

“One is the soft cap has been slashed by 30 per cent. The other part of it is the paperwork that doctors are being forced to do.

“With the concussion situation, there’s been a whole host of increased paperwork that doctors need to keep their records as accurate. As you can imagine there’s more protocol with that.

“Also the performance enhancing drug situation, the paperwork the doctors have to keep up. Every medication that a player is given, clearly a club doctor has to be across that.

“And also now the COVID situation and the protocols with that. It has caused a massive increase in workload and it’s the only role at a footy club where you can be paid more outside (the sport).”