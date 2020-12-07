Justin Long On Making Crossroads With Britney Spears

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

“She immediately made me feel comfortable.”

Crossroads was a big deal. The 2002 film was Britney Spears’ film debut, its script was written by Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes — and it featured early roles from actors like Taryn Manning and Justin Long.


Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

“I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears — she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is),” he wrote.


Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

“When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed — just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana.”


Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Long credited Spears for making him feel “comfortable” on set, and he also discussed how media attention made her “exponentially more tense.”


Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

“People would clamor to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc. Years later, when the tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so sorry for her.”


Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

“Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that — least of all a very sweet person — one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set.”


Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

It’s honestly beyond touching to see such an expression of empathy for Spears from one of her former co-stars — and Long’s words offer some valuable wisdom about how we treat each other, too.


Columbia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR