JUST IN | JBay Rage 2020 festival cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

The JBay Rage 2020 festival, scheduled to take place next week, has been cancelled.

The cancellation comes due to a spike in Covid-19 cases after rage in Ballito, Durban.

Earlier, all events were postponed until further notice.

The Jeffrey’s Bay Rage (JBay) festival, which was due to take place next week, has been cancelled after Covid-19 infections have been linked to the Ballito festival in Durban.

READ| All Rage Festival events postponed ‘until further notice’

According to the organisers officials have advised them to cancel or postpone the festival which was supposed to take place on 15 and 22 December.

“We’re aware of the reports of increased Covid-19 related cases from students who attended Ballito Rage events as well as numerous other non-Rage events,” a statement on their Facebook page read.

“We are very concerned about the increase of [Covid-19] cases in the Kouga district.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce that JBay Rage is cancelled.”

They reiterated that the JBay Rage had not yet taken place, as mistakenly reported by the media in the past week.

Earlier on Monday, all Rage Festival events planned for 2020 and 2021 were postponed after the Covid-19 outbreak at the Ballito Rage held from 27 November until 4 December.

READ | Covid-19: Nelson Mandela Bay battling a ‘desperate situation’

The organisers said they would communicate in the coming weeks if there were any changes to existing refund policies and procedures.