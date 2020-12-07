Josh Reynolds concedes he was dud for Wests Tigers after English Super League move

Josh Reynolds has admitted that he lost his love for the game during an ill-fated stint with the Wests Tigers, but says he has regained the fire after signing a deal in the English Super League.

Reynolds was granted a release from the club despite having a year to run on his four-year, $3 million deal last week after agreeing to a long-term deal with Hull.

The 31-year-old conceded that he had been a poor purchase for the Wests Tigers, but added that not everything was totally in his control during his stint.

“To be fair, I was a dud buy for the Tigers because they didn’t get their money’s worth,” he told Nine News.

“I’m happy to admit that, but then again I can’t control injuries or selection, so I don’t know what people want me to do. It does put a dent in your pride.

Josh Reynolds endured a torrid time with the Wests Tigers between 2018 and 2020 (Getty)

“Some guys can come and take money and it is a business and it’s just a job for them and that’s fine too.

“But for me, it is hard because I love what I do and I’m pretty passionate about it. To be completely honest, I probably did lose the love for the game because I wasn’t playing.”

While Hull isn’t the most glamorous destination to finish his career, Reynolds says he is as motivated as ever to end his career on his own terms.

“In these two or three days since I’ve signed this deal, I can already feel it coming back again,” he said.

“I want to get over there and start pre-season. Who wants to go into four degrees and the rain, but I’m actually really excited.

“I know deep down I’m doing the right thing to get back to where I want to be. Who knows how long I’ll play for, but I’ve always said I want to end on my terms.”