Jim Jones: Tell Max B Suck D*ck!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Dipset rapper Jim Jones is still beefing with incarcerated rapper Max B, and during a recent interview, had some not so friendly words for his former friend.

Jenny Boom Boom asked the rapper about a possible reconciliation. “Nah, f*ck Max B,” Capo responded.

Jones also added that his crew knows better than to mention Max B around him:

“No, people don’t play with me with that conversation. Ain’t nobody can tell me nothin’ about that,” he responded. “That’s the first thing I say. You heard? If that’s how you feel, that end the deal for anybody. No Max talk in my conversation. Period.”

