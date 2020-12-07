Jim Jones: Tell Max B Suck D*ck!!

Dipset rapper Jim Jones is still beefing with incarcerated rapper Max B, and during a recent interview, had some not so friendly words for his former friend.

Jenny Boom Boom asked the rapper about a possible reconciliation. “Nah, f*ck Max B,” Capo responded.

Jones also added that his crew knows better than to mention Max B around him:

“No, people don’t play with me with that conversation. Ain’t nobody can tell me nothin’ about that,” he responded. “That’s the first thing I say. You heard? If that’s how you feel, that end the deal for anybody. No Max talk in my conversation. Period.”

Max B spoke earlier this year about the beef. He blamed it on their egos, but he seemed more open to squashing the beef than Jim.

“We was young,” he said. “We was all crazy. And now we here. We older. We got kids. And people looking at us. We gotta set the right example. We can’t be looking crazy out here. So, it is what it is. It’s all love. I’m trying to get back on that plate.”