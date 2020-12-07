Jesse de Beaux pleads not guilty to 2018 Munster stabbing murder of Cara Hales

A man accused of breaking into a home in Perth‘s south and murdering the woman inside has pleaded not guilty, arguing he was not of sound mind.
Cara Hales was talking on the phone when she was confronted by a knife-wielding intruder who’d broken into her Munster home in December 2018.
Police allege the 30-year-old screamed “what the hell” when she saw Jesse de Beaux, who is accused of grabbing a large knife from her kitchen and stabbing Ms Hales 58 times.
The 25-year-old then allegedly used Ms Hales’ shower and leaving his clothes and shoes behind when he walked naked to Cockburn Cement, where he was arrested in a toilet cubicle.
Today, Mr de Beaux pleaded not guilty at his murder trial in the Supreme Court, claiming he had been released from Graylands Hospital the day before and was suffering psychosis and remembers none of the alleged attack.
Initially, Mr de Beaux said he had been smoking methamphetamine the night before, which he now denies.
A blood test also showed there were no drugs detected in his system at the .
The court heard he told police he remembered being in the city that morning and felt dizzy but denied ever going to Munster or entering Ms Hales’ house.