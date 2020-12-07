Jerry Jeudy appears to take a shot at Broncos in deleted tweet after loss to Chiefs

Set it and forget it? More like Tweet and Delete.

The Broncos ate another loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night, losing 22-16 with the game thrown away on a Drew Lock interception late in the fourth quarter. In the loss, rookie wideout Jerry Jeudy was targeted four times, making a single grab for a measly five yards, bringing his season totals to 38 receptions for 594 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Jeudy was apparently and understandably not happy about the lack of balls thrown his way: In a now-deleted tweet, Jeudy was at least thankful for his cardio workout he got in the game.

The tweet read: “At least I got my conditioning in” with a shrugging emoji.

While Jeudy was limited this past week in practice with an ankle injury, his first target of the game didn’t come until midway through the third quarter.

Even with a revamped offense that features Jeudy, fellow rookie KJ Hamler and 2019 first-round tight end Noah Fant, the Broncos are one of the worst passing offenses in the league. Lock has come under fire for inconsistencies in 2020, leading to lots of speculation that front-office exec John Elway will, once again, be searching for a franchise passer come the offseason.

Jerry Jeudy puts his CB on spin cycle … Drew Lock stares down the orange first down marker on the other side of the field and nails it pic.twitter.com/rN16hA5uhp — Tyler Loechner (@LoechnerNFL) December 7, 2020

And if nothing else, Jeudy worked on his cardio AND footwork on Sunday.