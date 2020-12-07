Jerry Ferrara ‘Grateful’ Wife Breanne Racano Is Pregnant With Their Second Baby Boy

Instagram

Along with the image of him, his wife and their first child Jacob lying in bed, the ‘Entourage’ star shares his happy news and jokes that he will probably lose the rest of whatever hair he has left.

–

Jerry Ferrara is set to be a father once again. Less than two years after he and Breanne Racano welcomed their first child Jacob Michael, the “Entourage” star revealed that his wife is pregnant with their second baby boy, adding that he is “grateful.”

The 41-year-old came forward with the pregnancy news via Instagram on Monday, December 7. Sharing a family photo that captured him, his wife and their son lying in bed, he wrote, “It’s been a rough year for sure. But I am grateful to being adding another little boy to our family. 3 of us becomes 4 us! And I probably lose the rest of whatever hair I have left…”

<br />

Jerry’s post was met with excitement by his famous friends. One in particular was his “Entourage” co-star Sabina Gadecki who exclaimed, “So so so excited for you guys!!! The cutest lil family!” TV personality Michael Strahan joined in, “Congrats to you both! That’s awesome!” Additionally, two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer declared, “CONGRATS FAM.”

Also sharing the happy news via social media was Jerry’s wife Breanne. Posting the same picture on her own Instagram page, the Robin Abbott of “Freaky Deaky” offered a simpler message that read, “Cuddling my THREE boys. #grateful.”

<br />

Jerry and Breanne tied the knot in June 2017, ten months after they got engaged. The married couple, who suffered a miscarriage in 2018, welcomed baby Jacob in May 2019. “Everyone! @BreanneRacano and I are proud to introduce you to our beautiful baby boy Jacob Michael Ferrara. Born 5/5/19 at 11:52 am.,” the “Think Like A Man” actor declared on Instagram at the time.

“Mom and baby are doing great and I’m still amazed by the strength, Will Power, determination and self belief my wife showed during birth,” he continued. “It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever seen anyone do in my lifetime. I’ll try and limit the baby pics but I cannot promise I can resist.”