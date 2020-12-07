Jeremih Releases Statement Following Hospital Release

R&B singer Jeremih has released a statement following his release from the hospital.

The singer was placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit last month at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after testing positive for covid-19.

“I will be forever grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he said, thanking his pals Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and Diddy for publicly supporting him.

“I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I’m getting stronger every day, and look forward to spending time with my sons,” he said.

DIDDY PRAYS ON CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Chance The Rapper posted on Twitter last week, celebrating Jeremih’s recovery.

“I am filled with praise right now I just heard my brother Jeremih’s voice on the phone for the first time in almost a month he will be out the hospital tomorrow we give all glory to the father in Jesus name,” he tweeted in all capital letters.