Jenelle Evans of ‘Teen Mom’ Taken Aback by Cop Calling Over Her Giving Shelter to Mother Pitbull

Assuring her social media followers that she 'did not steal' the dog, the former 'Teen Mom 2' star reminds others not to 'leave your animals out in the freezing weather.'

Jenelle Evans has been caught off guard by people calling cops on her for taking in a stray pregnant dog. Claiming that people called the police after she posted a video of a mother pitbull on social media, the former “Teen Mom 2” star set the record straight by insisting she was actually giving a shelter for the dog and her puppies.

The 28-year-old expressed her confusion over the backlash via her Facebook account on Monday, December 7. “Wow, now it turns into ‘call the cops on Jenelle for a stray pitbull having puppies’. I did not breed this dog. I did not steal this dog. I gave this dog a home and have been feeding her,” she clarified.

“Whoever left this dog chained outside being pregnant in 35 degree weather is beyond me but luckily she found us and we gave her a warm spot to sleep since then,” she further pointed out before reminding her followers to keep their pets safe and warm during this time of year. “Don’t leave your animals out in the freezing weather!”

<br />

Jenelle’s clapback came after she informed her social media followers that she and husband David Eason found the pitbull in their driveaway on November 25. Though she tried to locate the owner who lost the dog in the “Delco area,” there was no one who reached out to her.

When Jenelle offered a video of the dog nursing her newborn puppies, many of her fans voiced their concern given that David killed their pet Nugget back in April 2019. One wrote, “Not sure david should be around all these dogs but we’ll see.” Another warned, “Keep the puppies away from from Dog killer David.” A third sent similar sentiment, “Keep them away from the dog murderer.”

<br />

In May 2019, Jenelle explained why David had to shoot Nugget to death. “David killed my dog Nugget because he snapped at my 2-year-old Ensley. He doesn’t put up with that and those are his beliefs,” she told Us Weekly. “He just took her and shot her in the woods… about two acres away from the house.”

Jenelle’s husband additionally defended his controversial decision by stating, “I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s**t at all.” He added, “I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission.”