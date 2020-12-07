Jason Bateman Takes a Jab at Past Chimpanzee Attack During ‘Saturday Night Live’ Return

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

When delivering his monologue for the December 5 episode, the ‘Ozark’ actor looks back at the scary moment he almost lost his nose to the ape co-star 15 years ago.

–

Jason Bateman relived a dangerous moment as he returned to host “Saturday Night Live” at the weekend, revealing he almost lost his nose to a chimpanzee.

The “Ozark” star last fronted the U.S. TV sketch show 15 years ago and recalled a nasty moment with an ape co-star.

During his monologue on Saturday, December 5, Jason explained the chimp tried to bite his face during the end credits – and showed the clip of the near-attack as the SNL regulars at the time watched in horror, but did nothing.

“If that show did that sketch today, they would use a puppet or a kid in a fuzzy suit for safety, but back then, they used a real male adult chimpanzee. This was 2005 — things were loose,” he said. “Things were so loose that at the end of the show, the monkey was allowed to take a bow with us up here. We’re all hugging, we’re saying good night, the credits are rolling, and then the monkey tried to kill me.”

“I’m a nice fella — but not the chimp. The chimp unhinges his jaw, he flashes the teeth, and he tries to bite my entire nose off. … They hate that humans have faces and they want to remove them,” Jason jokingly recalled, before sharing the footage from the 2005 episode.

“I am smiling but inside I’m thinking a monkey just attacked me and nobody cares. They’re just hugging.”

Bateman then joked that he and the chimp made up backstage before he had the creature destroyed.