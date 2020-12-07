Japan’s third quarter GDP revised up to annualised 22.9% growth By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japan’s economy grew an annualised 22.9% in July-September, better than the initial estimate of a 21.4% expansion, revised data from the Cabinet Office showed on Tuesday, as it rebounded from a COVID-induced recession.
The revised figure for gross domestic product (GDP) compared with economists’ median forecast for 21.5% growth in a poll.
