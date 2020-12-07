Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.76% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.76%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 0.76%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 6.84% or 103.0 points to trade at 1608.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Chiyoda Corp. (T:) added 6.25% or 15.0 points to end at 255.0 and Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. (T:) was up 5.48% or 190.0 points to 3660.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Olympus Corp. (T:), which fell 5.32% or 126.0 points to trade at 2242.0 at the close. ANA Holdings Inc (T:) declined 5.21% or 129.5 points to end at 2357.0 and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (T:) was down 5.06% or 102.0 points to 1913.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2743 to 800 and 175 ended unchanged.

Shares in Denki Kagaku Kogyo K.K. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 5.48% or 190.0 to 3660.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 19.97 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for January delivery was down 0.52% or 0.24 to $46.02 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 0.47% or 0.23 to hit $49.02 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.21% or 3.85 to trade at $1843.85 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.02% to 104.11, while EUR/JPY fell 0.10% to 126.14.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.21% at 90.882.