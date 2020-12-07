Japan PM Suga says new stimulus plan includes $708 billion package By

© . Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo



TOKYO () – Japanese government will compile a new economic stimulus package totalling 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion) with fiscal measures at 40 trillion yen ($385 billion) to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting between government and ruling party officials, Suga said the economic measures would “achieve breakthrough to new economic growth”.

Suga’s cabinet will endorse the economic package later on Tuesday.

($1 = 103.9700 yen)