Japan PM Suga says new stimulus plan includes $708 billion package By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Japanese government will compile a new economic stimulus package totalling 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion) with fiscal measures at 40 trillion yen ($385 billion) to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a meeting between government and ruling party officials, Suga said the economic measures would “achieve breakthrough to new economic growth”.

Suga’s cabinet will endorse the economic package later on Tuesday.

($1 = 103.9700 yen)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR