Japan PM Suga says new stimulus plan includes $708 billion package By

© . Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Japanese government will compile a new economic stimulus package totalling 73.6 trillion yen ($708 billion) with fiscal measures at 40 trillion yen ($385 billion) to revive an economy hit hard by the pandemic, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.
Speaking at a meeting between government and ruling party officials, Suga said the economic measures would “achieve breakthrough to new economic growth”.
Suga’s cabinet will endorse the economic package later on Tuesday.
($1 = 103.9700 yen)
