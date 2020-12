The Houston Rockets have a James Harden problem that they hope will be resolved soon.

Harden did not report to the team’s individual workouts at the end of the week. The Rockets were expecting him to report for their first team workouts on Sunday, but Harden did not show. Of course, he did make time for a rapper’s birthday party.

So what’s going on?

ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported on Sunday night that Harden told the Rockets he will report soon.