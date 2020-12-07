Home Business Institutions will protect Bitcoin from government overreach: Erik Voorhees By Cointelegraph

Institutional investors will play an important role in securing the future of cryptocurrencies like (BTC), according to Erik Voorhees, CEO and founder of ShapeShift.io.

In a panel discussion at this year’s LaBitConf, Voorhees said Bitcoin’s adoption curve will grow substantially over the next five to ten years. In that time, Voorhees estimated that half the world could have exposure to BTC. He believes that mass adoption will occur much later, however, once Bitcoin becomes the global monetary standard.