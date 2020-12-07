Inside UK’s ‘worst’ hotel chain branded ‘downright filthy’ with ‘hairs in bed’

A deep dive inside a hotel owned by a chain ranked ‘worst’ in the UK for eight years running revealed a catalogue of horrors.

The Grand Burstin Hotel in Folkestone has received scathing reviews on TripAdviser where previous guests said they would ‘rather sleep outside’ than return.

Putting the hotel to the test, Kent Live reporter John James decided to visit the infamous accommodation that is owned by Britannia Hotels.







(Image: KentLive)



Consumer group Which? ranked Britannia Hotels as the worst chain in a survey of 4,000 guests as UV lights showed stained towels, broken glass and hair in toilets.

They were also previously the subject of an investigation by the consumer magazine into hotel hygiene during the first wave of the pandemic, the Mirror reports.

When investigators visited the Grand Burstin in the summer they found stray hairs and stained towels in the room they had booked.

Further tests indicated that surfaces had not been thoroughly cleaned between stays despite the fact the hotel had advertised a system of “enhanced cleaning”.

At the , the chain apologised for the lapse in protocol and said in a statement it was “totally committed to providing a safe environment for visitors but accept there is more to do”.







(Image: KentLive)



However the company’s apology could not satisfy consumer choice website Which?.

Rory Boland, editor of magazine Which? Travel, said: “It appears that not even a global pandemic could force Britannia to clean up its act.

“At best, it’s drab and dated, and at worst it’s downright filthy – and after eight years at the bottom of our survey, our message is loud and clear: avoid these hotels.

“While Premier Inn remains a firm favourite, it’s clear that this year, UK hotels have become more than just a place to lay your head, but a destination in themselves.

“With fewer of us travelling abroad this year, our survey shows that when it comes to holidaying at home, we’re quite happy to pay more for a little luxury.”

Reporter John James checked into a room at the Grand Burstin to see whether the hotel’s reputation was deserved.

The hotel has struggled with poor reviews for years and holds only two and a half stars on TripAdvisor.

It has more than 1,000 “Terrible” reviews, many of them alarmingly recent.

One woman wrote of her stay: “What a terrible shame such a hotel still exists.







(Image: KentLive)



“Would never stay here again and it isn’t that it’s a bargain price, it’s that price because it’s so bad. Do yourself a favour and stay elsewhere.”

Another wrote: “The building is run down, stinks of cigarettes and booze. The interior is disgusting and our bed had pubic hair all over quite visibly.”

And one man swore to go to great lengths to never visit again.

He said: “Personally, couldn’t wait to leave this place and won’t ever be back there again as I would rather sleep on the street.”

Kent Live reporter John James said “With such a “glittering” reputation, I was beginning to wonder what I’d let myself in for.

“I arrived into the Grand Burstin at around 6pm as the day was winding down. My first impression of the great white building that loomed above me was one of resignation.

“It was filthy on the outside, covered in green and brown dirt from who knows what decade.

“Things weren’t to improve when I ventured inside. Naively, I had assumed the hotel would be relatively quiet, considering it was a weekday.

“No such luck, it was packed to the rafters and the check in queue stretched around the dated foyer.







(Image: Getty)



“As I sweated at the back of the interminable line, I did a quick head count to see who was wearing masks.

“Not only were barely any customers wearing them, many staff also had gone without. It’s not a requirement by law to wear them in hotels but I was still surprised.

“Things got worse when I reached the till and was informed I’d have to pay £5 for the luxury of leaving my car in their car park.

“The sheer front of it would make a bargain flight provider blush. It was a scrum for the lifts and I saw multiple family units cramming themselves into them.

“Disheartened, I trudged up the stairs to the fifth floor to see what a double room at the Grand Burstin looks like.

“The TV was on when I entered the room and the view out of the window wasn’t exactly inspiring.

“The bedroom suffered from the worn out aesthetic of the rest of the hotel but I suppose it would look a little odd if it didn’t.

“Of far greater concern was the meal that came with my £50 room, a sloppy plate of steak pie that managed to be greasy and dry at the same .

“I stirred the tepid dish for a few seconds and trudged into the bar for a socially distanced drink. Once the bingo came on, I knew it was for bed.







(Image: KentLive)



“I awoke with the sun light streaming in through the curtains.

“I’d deliberately left them open so as to beat the breakfast buffet rush – not that I was particularly excited for the food on show.

“True to Grand Burstin form, the breakfast was disappointing and actually quite meagre.

“I assume in normal circumstances customers are allowed to serve their own breakfast but during the pandemic it was being done by a member of staff who was anything but generous.

“I helped myself to three glasses of orange juice, put on my tattered face mask and checked out.

“To paraphrase an earlier review: ‘I won’t ever be back there again as I would rather sleep on the street.’

Britannia Hotels, which runs the Grand Burstin, has been approached for comment by the Daily Record.