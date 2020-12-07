Inaugural LA Bowl canceled due to COVID-19

The inaugural LA Bowl scheduled to be held at SoFi Stadium, home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Dec. 30 has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The inaugural L.A. Bowl has been postponed to 2021,” the bowl said in an official statement. “While the Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us from having the game this year, we look forward to hosting teams from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences at SoFi Stadium next December.”

Including the LA Bowl and Las Vegas Bowl, a total of 11 college football postseason games have been called off because of concerns related to the health crisis. More cancellations are expected over the next few weeks.

“The Pac-12 shares the disappointment of our student-athletes and fans in the postponement of the inaugural LA Bowl due to the current pandemic,” the Pac-12 added in a prepared statement shared by Kyle Bonagura of ESPN. “At the same time, we are looking forward to the LA Bowl in 2021 which promises to be an incredible national stage in one of the world’s best sporting venues for one of our Pac-12 teams to showcase their talents.”

Last week, both the Rose Bowl and Fiesta Bowl announced that they won’t permit fans to attend those games due to coronavirus-related restrictions. The College Football Playoff semifinals remained scheduled for Jan. 1, with the title game slated for Jan. 11.