In Poland, Protests Over Abortion Ban Could Revolutionize Politics

Women have been at the heart of a protest movement that has grown and battled on Poland’s streets since October, sparked by a court decision to ban most abortions. But this was never just a one-issue protest. Something deeper is going on, and it has been building for years.

Hundreds of thousands of women, teenagers and their male allies have been turning out every few days on the streets of cities and small towns across the country for weeks, braving tear gas, court orders, harsh police tactics and surging Covid infections.

Ask them why, and many will say that an uprising felt inevitable.

“There is pressure to go to every single protest, even if you are totally exhausted and you don’t have energy to work, to go to school,” said Zoe Ślusarczyk, from Warsaw, who at 15 is a member of a newly active younger generation that has flocked to the protests and shocked the government.

What is underway in Poland is a forceful renegotiation of the foundations of government power, and the back-room deals, almost exclusively among men, that built them. Women’s demands for reproductive freedom and their calls for greater equality threaten to upend a power structure that has held since the fall of Communism.