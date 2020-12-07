In pictures: Alia Bhatt meets up with SS Rajamouli



Alia Bhatt is a part of SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The film has NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and few others playing crucial parts in the film, Alia too has a special place in the film. The film’s shooting was stalled due to COVID-19 months back and now finally after the crew began shooting in Hyderabad, Alia too was called for the shoot.

The actress was clicked leaving Mumbai yesterday and today pictures of her with the director of the film SS Rajamouli have floated online. She looks radiant in the latest pictures and is seen caught in conversation with the director. We are super thrilled about the fresh collaboration, what about you?