In Australia’s Deadly Year for Shark Attacks, a Surfer Lives to Tell the Tale

A surfer who was mauled by a great white shark in remote waters in Australia managed to swim ashore and walk nearly 1,000 feet to seek help, a “remarkable” feat, according to one of the paramedics who treated him.

The 29-year-old man came face-to-face with the shark on Sunday while surfing in D’Estrees Bay, on Kangaroo Island in South Australia.

The shark took chunks out of the surfer’s back and thigh, as well as his surfboard, leaving the man with “serious” injuries, said Michael Rushby, a paramedic based on Kangaroo Island who treated the man before he was taken to a hospital.

The surfer was able to paddle ashore still holding his board and walked about 1,000 feet along the beach to a parking lot, where he finally found help from another surfer. They drove toward a nearby hospital and ended up meeting the ambulance on the way.