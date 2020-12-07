How some Black startup founders are finding it easier to attract investors in 2020, as investors are accessible on Zoom and creating diversity-focused funds (Christopher Mims/Wall Street Journal)

Christopher Mims / Wall Street Journal:
How some Black startup founders are finding it easier to attract investors in 2020, as investors are accessible on Zoom and creating diversity-focused funds — An unexpected side-effect of lockdowns: It can be easier to get a meeting with a venture capitalist.
