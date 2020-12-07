How Nurses Honors Hospital Workers Even Before COVID-19

Not all heroes wear capes—especially at the local hospital.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact the United States of America, NBC has decided to add a new medical drama to their prime-time schedule. Titled Nurses, the series has become a massive hit in Canada. And while season one was filmed well before COVID-19 started impacting the world, one cast member says the show honors health care workers from the very first episode.

“I think it’s a nice reminder that these people are working really hard,” Tiera Skovbye exclusively shared with E! News. “Our show is a lot of young doctors. There are a lot of young doctors dedicating their lives, but there are also parents, grandparents and all sorts of people dedicating their lives to keeping us safe. If we can help them and honor them, I think that’s a huge thing that people can take away from watching our show.”

In the premiere episode, Tiera’s character, Grace Knight, along with four other rookie nurses experience their first placement in a hospital. They immediately face a tragic accident that leaves the entire staff overwhelmed with patients. It’s a scenario hospitals have experienced before and during any pandemic.