Holiday deal on the 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display saves you $150

Smart home assistants don’t always come in the form of a speaker. Plenty of options are available with a screen, which adds even more functionality. One example is the Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Display, and right now the White & Bamboo model is even on sale for just $99.99 at B,amp;H. This holiday deal saves you $150 off its full price and is within a dollar of the lowest we’ve ever seen this model go. The same discounted price is available direct at Lenovo, too.

$150 in savings Lenovo 10.1-inch Smart Display

The Smart Display can make video calls, stream music, browse the internet, control compatible smart home devices, and answer all your questions thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The deal is only available for a limited time. $99.99 $249.99 $150 off

This Google Assistant smart device will work for anyone, but it’s especially handy if you’re already in the Google Home ecosystem and you don’t necessarily need something compact. It’s also better than a smart speaker if you’re looking for the most functionality possible.

Cyber Monday may be over but these Cyber Week deals are still alive

The Lenovo Smart Display has a huge 10.1-inch screen, making it perfect for your kitchen or office. Watch recipe videos on YouTube or stream a show while you work, sans the squinting. The front-facing speakers are loud and immersive, and there’s also a physical mute button along with a camera shutter to give you guaranteed privacy when needed.

You’ll be able to make and receive calls using the built-in front-facing 5MP camera, and the device gives you control over compatible smart home equipment as well. All told, this is a great speaker that requires very little to make a positive impact on your day-to-day routine. You’ll just need to provide a Wi-Fi network and an app download to get it working.

Wondering what all the differences are between Google Home Hub and Lenovo Smart Display? We can help with that. Be sure to check out these Lenovo Smart Display Tips and Tricks to make the most of your new assistant, too!

You’ll get free expedited shipping on the Lenovo Smart Display at B,amp;H. Certain states can also benefit from tax-free shopping at B,amp;H. If that doesn’t apply to you, it’s probably worth doing your shopping with B,amp;H’s Payboo credit card that gives you the tax back in instant savings on whatever you buy.