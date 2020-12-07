Hogs upset No. 4 Baylor for first Top 5 win since 2003

Arkansas Athletics

Photo: Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 16 Arkansas (5-1, 0-0) secured the signature win of the Mike Neighbors era on Sunday night, toppling No. 4 Baylor (2-1, 0-0), 83-78 inside Bud Walton Arena. It was the first top-five win for Neighbors since taking over the Arkansas program, the first top-five win for the Hogs since 2003 (W, 82-72, LSU, 1/19/03) and the first win for the Razorbacks over a defending National Champion since 1996 (W, 77-75, No. 6 Tennessee, 12/29/96).

Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez was sensational for Arkansas in the win, scoring a team-high 23 points, 16 of which came in the second half. Redshirt senior guard Chelsea Dungee was also sublime, scoring 22 points, while hitting 10 of her 12 free throws on the night. The lead guard duo of Makayla Daniels and Destiny Slocum also got into double-figures, going for 16 and 14 points, respectively.

TURNING POINT

The Hogs and Bears battled throughout this game, as neither team was able to build a lead greater than 10. However, the Hogs were able to gain a little separation late in the game that would help them hold on, as a 13-0 run to close the third period would turn a five-point Hog deficit into a eight-point advantage. Ramirez and Dungee led the charge on the run, combining for of the 13 points during the surge.

The Lady Bears showed their championship mettle in the fourth though, as they refused to go away down the stretch. A bucket from Dijonai Carrington, who scored a game-high 24 points, brought Baylor back to within two, as they trailed 78-76 with 3:06 to play. The Hogs would respond, though, going on a 5-2 run to close the reigning champs out, getting clutch free throws from Dungee and Ramirez.

HOG HIGHLIGHTS

Slocum and Ramirez were huge on the glass for the Razorbacks in this one, as they pulled down a combined 13 rebounds. Slocum’s seven boards were a season-high, as were Ramirez’s six. Dungee made 10 freebies against the Lady Bears, matching her season-high. It was the 11th time in her Arkansas career making 10 or more free throws. It was also Dungee’s 33rd career game scoring 20 or more. Marquesha Davis gave the Hogs a huge spark off the bench, scoring eight points, snaring four rebounds and nabbing four steals, a game-high. Davis has had three or more steals in four of Arkansas’ six games played. NEXT TIME OUT

Arkansas hits the road, as the Hogs travel to Texas to play at SMU. That game is set to tip at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.