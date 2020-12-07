Future Allegedly Got 11th Woman Pregnant; Offers $20K For Abortion! (Pics)

A woman is claiming that she may soon be Future’s newest (11th) baby smother, has learned. The Instagram model leaked text messages that she says were exchanged between her and Future, where she claims that he offered her $20,000 in cash to get an abortion.

The beautiful IG model claims that she and the rap superstar had a physical relationship – and that she became pregnant.

The woman told blogs that when she told Future about her alleged pregnancy, she claims that he sent her a photo of cash, and offered it to her in exchange for getting an abortion.

