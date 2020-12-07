Following 2.0 launch, Blockstack’s STX may be free to trade in the US By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Blockstack may be about to go where no token has gone before, by metamorphizing from a security to a non-security, as far as U.S. regulators are concerned.

In a Monday blog post, Blockstack CEO Muneeb Ali published a legal memorandum in which the firm argues that its Stacks (STX) tokens will no longer qualify as securities once the new blockchain launches. The firm predicts that Stacks Blockchain 2.0 will be live “at the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021.”